It was a 99th birthday to remember for Black Cats super-fan George Forster after receiving over 300 birthday cards from well wishers around the world, with a special card also delivered in person from 1973 FA Cup winning goalkeeper Jim Montgomery.

George, who ran the Sunderland Supporters Association for 55 years, received cards from far flung destinations including Dubai, Australia, Mexico and the USA.

Two years ago George received 101 Christmas cards but decided in his centenary year he wanted to beat this record, even setting up a TikTok account to showcase his love for all things SAFC.

After opening his hundreds of cards as well as a specially signed SAFC shirt with number 99 on the back, George said: “I’m absolutely staggered by the number of cards. I got 101 at Christmas a few years ago but this time I’ve got over 300.

“There are cards from Australia, New Zealand, and America.”

And there to deliver one of the cards was SAFC’s FA Cup Final winning goalkeeper and Black Cats legend Jim Montgomery.

Jim said: “I’ve known George since I first became a player at Roker Park in 1959, so we go back a long way. I used to go into his shop regularly and we always had a great relationship.

“George has always been a fantastic supporter of the club - anything he could do for the club he would and it’s just fantastic to come here and to see him today on his 99th birthday.

“The number of cards George has received shows just what he means to people, not just from Sunderland, but he has been sent cards from all over the world.”

125 of the cards were created by children at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School and delivered by Year 6 pupils Dottie, Charlie, Pearl, and Matthew.

The school were made aware of George’s quest by parish priest and SAFC chaplain Father Mark Laydon Smith who regularly appeared on the Netflix documentary Sunderland Till I Die.

Pearl, 10, said: “My card had a dinosaur on the front and was coloured in red and white. It was nice to see George’s face when he opened the card.”

Charlie said: “I was really happy to see George, he is the oldest person I’ve met.”

Matthew added: “It was nice to come and see George and really exciting to see Jim Montgomery.”

Despite now being in his hundredth year, George still attends games at the Stadium of Light and was at Wembley to see the Black Cats secure their place back in the top flight after an eight year absence.

He said: “I could have watched it sat in my seat the home, but people said you have to go. It was big trip, but I’m really pleased to see us back in the Premier League.

“There will be ups and downs, but as long as we stop there. We look as if we have the right manager for the job.”