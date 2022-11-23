The lights were switched on at South Shields Market Square as the Mayor of South Tyneside was joined by radio presenter Chris Felton, Santa and his elves to press the big red button and light up the town.

To get everyone in the festive spirit, there were performances from local band The Understudies as well as The Choirmaster and Tree Stump Theatre, alongside Customs House favourite Cousin Dennis and members of The Last Snowflake cast.

The displays mark the beginning of the festive season in South Tyneside and create a festive atmosphere to brighten up the dark days of the winter.

South Shields Christmas lights switch on.

Other key highlights of this year’s festive programme in South Tyneside include the traditional festive favourite of the spectacular Christmas Wonderland Parade, which is taking place on Friday 9 December, at 5pm, Ocean Road, South Shields.