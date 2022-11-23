The four baby girls, who each weigh 3lbs, were due to be delivered by caesarean on December 7 due to potential complications of allowing mother Gemma Robson to go the full term of her pregnancy with a February 1 due date.

However the quadruplets had different ideas as Gemma, who lives in Whitburn, went into labour on Saturday, November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma, 35, said: “On Friday night I felt a bit of discomfort, but with four babies in there I though they were just moving around. However, on Saturday morning I woke up and couldn’t stand up. My waters hadn’t broken but I could feel my contractions had started and so we drove to Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).

Dad Andy Raine with baby Skye.

"After examination, I was taken down for an emergency c-section.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 7.45am on Sunday (November 19) Dani, Skye, Mia and Taylor were welcomed into the world. While all four are “doing okay”, due to their size and being over two months premature, they were in need of neonatal care, initially being placed in incubators, with Taylor also needing additional support with oxygen.

Due to a shortage of premature care beds, Skye and Dani were taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough while Mia and Taylor remained at the RVI. On Tuesday morning (November 22) all four babies were transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital, where they are now receiving care for what is “expected to be a minimum of 12 weeks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents Andy Raine and Gemma Robson with baby Taylor.

Gemma added: “I still don’t think I’ve processed it all yet. I’ve a mixture of emotions in that I’m glad they all came out okay and it’s a big relief as they were becoming very heavy to carry, but you obviously do still worry that they will be okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partner Andy, from Fulwell, ended up missing the arrival of the quadruplets after passing out in the delivery room.

Andy, 33, who works in retail, said: “I was in a bit of shock in the delivery room and I don’t really remember the arrival of the babies as I passed out and woke up on a pillow on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By the time I came round, all four had been born and it was an amazing feeling to see them. They are healthy, but small and premature and so it was only on Tuesday that I had the chance to hold Skye, which was brilliant.”

Parents Andy Raine and Gemma Robson with quadruplets Skye, Mia, Dani and Taylor. Top left baby Mia. Bottom left baby Taylor. Top right baby Skye. Bottom right baby Dani.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had been planning for one child and so were shocked to be told at their initial 12 week scan they were having triplets. However their 3d scan at 17 weeks revealed there were in fact four babies – a one in 700,000 chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “I couldn’t believe it when we were told we were having quadruplets, and I nearly fainted, but it’s an amazing feeling to now see them here.”

The couple don’t currently live together, but have applied to South Tyneside Council for a house which will be able to accommodate both them and the new arrivals, as well as Gemma’s 10-year-old daughter, Millie Grace, from a previous relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents Andy Raine and Gemma Robson with baby Mia.

The couple are also looking at the other practicalities of welcoming home four new born babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy added: “You can’t get a pram which holds four babies and so we are looking at two doubles.”

Gemma, who works in finance, added: “I’m really looking forward to having all the girls home, but it is quite daunting going from one child to five.”

Advertisement Hide Ad