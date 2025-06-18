After eight years of waiting, the much anticipated Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season were published today (June 18), and there was inevitably only one game on the lips of Black Cats fans who spoke to the Sunderland Echo.

Apart from the FA Cup game which was played in January 2024 (we will not say too much about that game), its nine years since the Tyne and Wear rivals have met in a league game - Newcastle were in the process of being promoted from the Championship the year Sunderland were relegated.

Black Cats fans have been reacting to the publication of this upcoming season's Premier League fixtures. | Neil Fatkin

A lot has happened at both clubs in the intervening years - Sunderland spending four years in League One whilst Newcastle were taken over by the wealthiest owners in the world - but the derby match is still the fixture SAFC fans are looking most forward to.

The home game against the Magpies is currently scheduled for Saturday December 13 whilst the away game at St James Park is due to be played on Saturday March 21.

Michael Percival. | Neil Fatkin

Michael Percival, 65, said: “The fixture I’m most looking forward to is playing Newcastle, but I’m also looking forward to playing Manchester United. We won six in row against Newcastle in the league and I’m sure we can make it seven.”

Rev Chris Howson. | Neil Fatkin

Reverend Chris Howson said: “It’s amazing to see the club back in the Premier League - I’ve been waiting eight years for this.

“I think we are going to do better than expected and surprise a few people. I’m looking forward to the derby game, we’ve got a good track record and it’s nice to see this game coming back. It will also be good to see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City back at the Stadium of Light, it’s where they belong.”

John Day. | Neil Fatkin

John Day, 73, from Hetton, added: “Obviously the fixture I looked for first was the Newcastle game and I’m also looking forward to seeing Liverpool travelling up here.

“It’s a while since we’ve been there, but it’s great to be back in the Premier League.”

With West Ham United at home on the first game of the season, followed by Burnley away, Brentford at home and Crystal Palace away, the consensus amongst fans is the fixtures have given the team an opportunity to “get off to a decent start”.

Whether the club can beat the promoted teams’ trend of the last two years and remain in the Premier League, most fans feel will be down to the transfer business done between now and the start of the season.

Steve Parry. | Neil Fatkin.

Steve Parry, 57, from East Herrington, said: “I think it’s a brilliant start and a chance to get some points on the board early doors.

“The fixtures in December look particularly tough. I think whether we stay up this year depends on how much funds are released by the owner. I know the club likes to bring in young players and nurture them, but I think if we bring the right experience in to mix with the young players we have got, then we will have a good chance.

“Promotion has given the whole city a massive lift and hopefully there are three teams worse than us.”

It was a sentiment shared by trainee teacher James Bevan, 21, who said: “The fixtures at the start of the season give us a few opportunities to get some points on the board, particularly the West Ham and Brentford home games.”

James Bevan. | Neil Fatkin

Married couple David and Isabella Welch are hopeful the club can remain in the top flight.

David and Isabella Welch. | Neil Fatkin

David, 74, said: “I’m most looking forward to playing those folks up the road, but also the big three or four clubs in the Premier League. I think there is going to be a fantastic atmosphere there this season.

“It’s important for the club’s existence to be back in the Premier League - they need to be there financially.

“The most important thing is that the club try and stay there. You have to be optimistic, and I think we can stay there.”