Watch as Sunderland AFC fans have their say on who should replace Alex Neil in the SoL hotseat

With Alex Neil looking set to join Stoke City, speculation is rife on who could be next for the gaffer’s job.

Names in the frame include former Burnley boss Sean Dyche, Gareth Ainsworth – whose Wycombe Wanderers side Sunderland overcame in the League One play-off final – and Darren Ferguson.

Or could the stage be set for the return of a former boss such as Roy Keane or Sam Allardyce?

We asked supporters gathered at the Fans Museum ahead of today’s clash with Norwich for their thoughts.