Thousands of people from across the region lined the streets of Durham City and gathered on Palace Green to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Durham Cathedral for the Royal Maundy service.

Royal Maundy takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday and is a special service in which The King expresses his gratitude for those who serve and volunteer in their communities by giving them Maundy Money.

King Charles and Queen Camilla with Wearside school children Euan Black and Indrakshi Chatterjee from Durham Cathedral Schools Foundation and Sam Parkinson and Eve Brown from Durham Johnston School. | North News & Pictures northn

It was nearly 60 years since the last Royal Maundy Service in Durham and the King and Queen took time to shake hands and speak with members of the crowd and even posed for photographs.

People turned out in force to show their support for the King and Queen. | National World

Many of those gathered on Palace Green had been in place since since 6am this morning (April 17) in order to get a good vantage point to see the Royal couple.

Two of those people were friends Julie Cain and Maria Spott who were up at 4am to travel to Durham and get a position at the front of the crowd.

Julie Cain and friend Maria Spott. | National World.

Maria, 54, said: “It’s a dream for the King to visit our region today and it was fantastic to see him. After the Queen died I went to London and camped out for a week in order to get a place at the front of crowd for Charles’s coronation.”

Many in the crowd were particularly keen to show their support for the King after a challenging year following his cancer diagnosis.

Julie, 62, said: “I’m a massive Royalist and have been since Charles was married to Diana. Cancer doesn’t care who you are. I lost my parents to cancer and so I feel like I can empathise with the King and it’s important to show him our support.”

People in the crowd were waving Union Jack flags, photographs of the King and one family had even brought along their own Corgi - the same breed of dog loved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Helen Herbert from Chester-le-Street said: “I got Lilly Bet (the Corgi) just after the Queen died. It’s great to see the King in the region today and it’s such an exciting opportunity.”

Helen Herbert with daughter Jessica Herbert, and Pat Johnson with Lilly Bet the Corgi. | National World.

Daughter Jessica, 11, added: “It’s amazing to be able to see the King.”

During the service, 152 recipients, 76 men and 76 women - signifying the age of the monarch - were presented by The King with specially-minted Maundy money to thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

During this presentation the King was accompanied by four Wearside children, each carrying a posy of flowers.

The specially selected ‘Almonry children’ were Euan Black and Indrakshi Chatterjee from Durham Cathedral Schools Foundation and Sam Parkinson and Eve Brown from Durham Johnston School.

Eve Brown | National World

Following the service Eve said: “It was an amazing experience to meet the King and one I will remember for the rest of my life. He asked me how I was getting on in school and what instrument I play. I told him I really like my school and that I play the flute.

“It has been a real privilege.”

Indrakshi Chatterjee. | National World

Indrakshi added: “I never thought I would get this experience and I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life.

“The King asked me what instrument I played. I told him I play the piano, cello and that I like to sing in the choir.”

Following the service the King and Queen made their way through the streets of Durham where they were once again greeting by thousands of well wishers lining the streets.