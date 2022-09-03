Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-year-old St Gregory’s Catholic Primary pupil called the emergency services after mum Regan Deeley collapsed at the family home in The Staithes, South Shields, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Regan, 30, has no recollection of how she came to fall and only remembers coming to to find Grayson already looking after her.

"I just woke up at about three o’clock in the morning and I felt a bit sick and dizzy,” she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don’t remember anything after that until I woke up and my little boy was on the phone to the ambulance crew.

"I was at the bottom of the stairs. I think I had fainted at the top of the stairs and taken a fall.”

With advice from the call handler, Grayson was able to carry out checks to assess his mum’s condition.

"He was checking my pulse and breathing and asking if I could feel my legs,” said Regan.

Eight-year-old hero Grayson Stewart pictured with his mum Regan Deeley

Regan believes Grayson saved her life by summoning help so quickly and has no idea how long she might have lain there otherwise: "I had landed head first, so my body was still halfway up the stairs and my arms were trapped under me. I had had quite a knock to the head,” she said.

"The lady on the phone must have been asking him to check how I was getting on. He was checking for my pulse and breathing and then he was touching my arms and legs and asking ‘Can you feel this?’

"I said ‘I’ve have got pins and needles in my fingers’ and he told them over the phone.”

Grayson let the paramedics into the house as soon as they arrived and helped them with Regan before taking care of little brother Drew, five.

Grayson Stewart (right) with mum Regan and little brother Drew, who he looked after following Regan's fall

"I have got a little unit at the bottom of the stairs and my leg was trapped – he helped the paramedics to move it,” said Regan.

"They put me in a neck brace and head blocks. While they were doing that, he got his little brother out of bed, got him dressed and reassured him, then told the ambulance crew they needed to got to a neighbour’s house, and which one, so one of the paramedics took them over.”

Now 30-year-old Regan – herself a student paramedic – is recovering at home: “I am okay,” she said.

Grayson Stewart gives mum Regan Deeley a kiss after saving her life

"I had a full CT scan yesterday. It looks as though I’ve not broken any bones or got any internal bleeding – it is just some heavy bruising.

There is still no clear answer on why she passed out: “I think my blood pressure must just have dropped too quickly,” she said.

She is delighted with how Grayson coped: “I have always told my little boys in the past ‘If you ever need anything , then you should call 999 – he actually called 911, but the system puts you through anyway,” she said.

“He is only eight-year-old but some adults could not have dealt with what he has .

"He just took control of the whole thing. I am absolutely flabbergasted.