Watch spectacular video and see photographs of weekend's solar eclipse in Sunderland, Newcastle, South Tyneside and across the North
The morning of Saturday (March 29) saw the moon move partially across the sun, beginning at 10.07am, reaching peak coverage at 11.03am and finishing at midday.
With mixed weather on Saturday, some people got to see the eclipse in all its glory whilst for others it was obscured by cloud.
But don’t worry if you missed it, our readers have captured the eclipse as it took place over the North East and North West of the country.
One of those to capture the eclipse was Lu Nesbit Ferry, who saw it over Hendon in Sunderland.
Anthony Skordis also captured the moment on camera and has submitted photographs.
Len Adams captured the rare event on video as it took place over Leyland in Lancashire.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, casting a shadow on earth that either fully or partially blocks the sun's light in some areas. This only happens occasionally, because the moon doesn't orbit in the exact same plane as the sun and earth do.
The next partial solar eclipse visible in the UK will be in August 2026, which is expected to reach 90% obscurity. The next total solar eclipse visible from the UK is in 2090.
