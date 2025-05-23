Watch stunning footage as 92 Nissan cars spell out SAFC good luck message ahead of playoff final at Wembley
The phrase has become the motto for SAFC’s playoff campaign and was never more true than when Dan Ballard grabbed the aggregate winner against Coventry City with the last touch of the ball in extra time at the Stadium of Light.
Drone footage shows Nissan staff carefully manoeuvring the vehicles to spell out the giant red and white message at the car manufacturer’s plant.
A Nissan spokesperson said: “Thousands of fans across the region are preparing for their trip to the capital this weekend, including our employees who have been showing their excitement by wearing their Sunderland shirts to work in the lead up to watch their team play for a place in the Premier League.
“Nissan is the largest employer in Sunderland with more than half of the 6,000 of the team living in and around the city. The atmosphere at the plant this week has been electric in the lead up to Sunderland’s biggest game of the season.”
Nissan’s production director and SAFC fan Lee Watson said: “It is great to get behind the team and wish Sunderland AFC good luck in the play-off final this weekend. A lot of our employees will be making the trip down to Wembley and we hope they return celebrating, which will be great for the wider region.”
Over 36,000 Black Cats fans will be heading to Wembley this weekend with the club just one game away from ending their eight year exile from the Premier League.
