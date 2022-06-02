Watch Town Crier start South Tyneside's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as street parties take place across borough

The first day of the platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend has kicked off with crowds around South Tyneside, gathering for street parties and celebrations on Thursday, June 2.

Parties have taken place across the borough as the city comes together to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

As part of the borough’s celebrations, a town crier took to the streets outside South Shields Town Hall, announcing a specially written proclamation heralding the lighting of the beacons, which were to take place at around 9.50pm on Thursday.

Town crier outside South Shields Town Hall proclaiming the beacon lighting celebrating Her Majesty.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We are incredibly proud to be part of this special event for Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.

“We’re especially looking forward to seeing our communities coming together for this wonderful occasion filled with light, music and celebrations, and seeing some of our amazing young people playing an active role.

“As we light our beacons alongside the rest of the UK and Commonwealth, the event in South Tyneside really will be quite spectacular.”

In Harton village, a community has come together to celebrate the day, with local shops organising a village wide party to raise money for four different local charities, Cancer Connections, The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, Charlie & Carter Foundation and The Glen Corner Trust.

Jubilee celebration at Harton Village with local resident Brian Gilchrist.

The celebration featured stalls, food, cakes, live singing and even a brass band to get everyone in the jubilee mood, with all the proceeds raised being split between the four charities.

Jayne Fairley, who organised the event, even wrote a letter to Buckingham Palace ahead of the party and was shocked to receive a reply, passing on a personal thank you from the Queen.

Jayne said: “There’s so many people here and its just been amazing. It’s a proper family day all for four local charities and everyone seems to be loving it. Getting a letter from Buckingham Palace was definitely memorable! I was so honoured and never dreamed that I’d get a reply. Harton is all about community and giving back and this is a perfect example of that.

"I want to say a big massive thank you to everyone that’s came out and celebrated and also businesses that have helped us like Ed’s Autos, South Shields Removals and Northern Props.”

Jubilee celebration at Harton Village.

Celebrations were to continue into the evening when the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay were to light the main beacon on the Lawe Top, North Marine Park and communities were encouraged to join the celebrations from 9pm at the Lawe Top, where there will be a programme of activities.

Local choir, Choirmaster were to sing the specially commissioned Song for Commonwealth, with the event also including Westoe Brass Band, a trumpeter and piper Major Paul Hamilton playing Diu Regnare, a unique tune specially written for the occasion by Piper Major, Stuart Liddell, the world’s leading piper, a new bugle call and the national anthem.