'Wave of Light' event to return to Souter Lighthouse as South Tyneside marks Baby Loss Awareness Week
People in South Tyneside will remembers the lives of babies and raise awareness of the heartbreaking issue of baby loss as annual event returns to the borough.
The Wave of Light at Souter Lighthouse is an annual event which sees bereaved families come together to light a candle and remember babies and children who have passed away.
The event is organised by charity 4Louis who help support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss after founder Kirsty McGurrell lost her son Louis in 2009.
To take part in the ‘Wave of Light’, you can simply light a candle at 7pm local time on the Saturday, October 15 which marks the last day of Baby Loss Awareness Week and leave it burning for an hour.
The free memorial event at Souter Lighthouse is part of a global ‘Wave of Light’ event in memory of all the babies and children who light up the skies.
Candles are provided at the event but visitors are welcome to bring their own and can arrive at Souter Lighthouse from 6pm.
For those who can’t attend, South Tyneside Council is also encouraging people wherever they are to unite with bereaved families by lighting a candle at 7pm.
South Shields Town Hall will also be lit up pink and blue on Saturday 15.
Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence on South Tyneside Council, said: “By lighting our beautiful Town Hall, we are signalling our support for bereaved parents and letting them know that they are not alone.
“Loss of any sort is incredibly painful but loss of a child is particularly difficult. By demonstrating our support to this campaign, we hope it brings some comfort to all those who have tragically lost a baby.”
Cllr Hetherington said the council recognises the loss of a baby is a devastating experience and offers its own employees support through a compassionate leave policy giving paid leave to those who experience this tragic loss.
A Baby and Infant Remembrance Service, held with South Tyneside District Hospital, takes place in the crematorium chapel on the second Saturday in November every year.
Hymns, prayers and readings are all part of the service. All families and friends of parents who have experienced a baby's death are welcome to attend at 3pm on Saturday, November 12.