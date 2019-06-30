'We have been lucky with the weather': Village enjoys festival atmosphere as hundreds join fun in the sun
Hundreds joined the festival atmosphere as Whitburn Village Festival was blessed by the weather.
There was a range of entertainment for people of all ages including an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, a magician, tug of war, and stalls from local businesses and charities.
The charities included Daft as a Brush which is raising cash to provide an ambulance for cancer patients which takes them to treatment in hospital and will return them home afterwards.
Carol Shields, treasurer of the Whitburn Village Festivals Committee said the event was a huge success.
She said: “With it being such a lovely day we had about 400 to 500 people, we have been lucky with the weather for the last four or five years now.
“We thought it went really brilliantly. There were lots of very happy people and lots of very happy children and there was lots going on.
“It’s a community event for the whole village and it’s part of two festivals, along with the winter festival, that we run.
It was a fun afternoon and when the weather is good people bring picnics and enjoy themselves. We definitely agree it was a very good afternoon.”
The fun day was held after a talent show was held as part of the festival which involved children from Whitburn and Marsden primary schools.
The village’s parish church hall also provided cream teas during the event.
On the same day there was also a Churches Together Flower festival held in St Vincent’s Church in the village’s Mill Lane.