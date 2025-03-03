We need you to make Easter special for needy kids

Just some of the Easter eggs you donated last year.

Shields Gazette readers are being called on to help make Easter special for thousands of needy youngsters in the area.

Last year, your generosity saw over 3,000 chocolate eggs – worth over £6,500 – donated to our annual appeal, which is again being run in conjunction with the charity Hope 4 Kidz.

This year's effort is now underway and we are asking readers to give a little cheer for needy youngsters this Easter by buying an extra chocolate egg and dropping them off at collection points in the area.

These will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz delivering Easter eggs at Sunderland Royal Hospital last year with healthcare assistant Helen Hudson.

Since the appeal started 14 years ago, 31,000 children have received Easter eggs, valued at over £100,000.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “People were amazingly supportive of our appeal last Easter – and our Christmas toy appeal – and we are, once again, asking for your help.

"The need is there. We already have 49 organisations and three hospitals on our wish list of places where children need an Easter boost and, with your help, we can support them all.”

She added: “Please buy an extra Easter egg this year and leave it at one of the drop off points.

One extra Easter egg can make all the difference to a needy child.

“People have been amazing in the support they have given to us over the years and we thank you for that on behalf of our many beneficiaries.

“Last year over 3,000 children got eggs.

“That would not have been possible without the generosity and support of local people and it would be amazing if we can support more children this year as many families are really struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Gazette print editor Ian Arkle said: "There is no doubt we are all living in very difficult times at the moment but, just as our readers did for our Christmas appeal, I know the people of South Tyneside will do all they can to bring some cheer into the lives of local children who need a treat."

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz.

The Easter Egg Appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, The Sunderland Echo, and the confirmed drop off points so far this year are:

South Tyneside:

*Asda South Shields

*Café Mio, Sunderland Road, South Shields.

The Gazette Easter Egg Appeal logo

*The Gym, Crossgate, South Shields.

Sunderland:

*Hayes Travel Vine Place.

*HSBC Bank The Bridges.

*Northeast BIC.

*Peter Heron Estate Agents Fulwell.

Local businesses which are supporting the appeal with their own collections include Adkins & Cheurfi Recruitment, Aident Seating UK Ltd, Arriva, Bridge Care, Christ College, John Lewis & Partners, Royal Mail, St Pauls CE Primary School and Volker Stevin.

*The last date to make donations at collection points is Monday April 14.

Hope 4 Kidz collect and distribute the eggs in the weeks running up to the deadline.

If people could drop off their donated eggs earlier than the last date it would be a great help to the volunteers who support the charity.

*Organisations who would like to be supported by the appeal, businesses which can provide a drop off point or organise a collection, can contact Hope 4 Kidz at [email protected] or call 0191 514 2497.