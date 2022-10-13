Lesley Agustsson still relives the moment every day she was told her daughter, Viktoria Hronn Axelsdottir, who was living in Iceland at the time, had died.

The 25-year-old, who had been studying Sports Science at the University of Reykjavik, had been discovered in her apartment January 19, 2020, after concerns were raised when she failed to answer phone calls

Now, Mrs Agustsson, from Chichester, who has spent the last 20 years living between Iceland and South Shields, where her daughter spent a lot of time during school holidays growing up, is hoping to raise awareness of suicide prevention with a fundraising night in her memory.

Viktoria Hronn Axelsdottir.

The event, on Friday (October 14), at Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields, will also raise funds for two charities supporting families affected by suicide and those with feelings of suicide – If U Care Share and New Dawn, based in Iceland.

Still raw from her daughter's death, Mrs Agustsson said: “Viktoria was one of those girls who was so beautiful both inside and out. She had really nice friends and so much to live for. She had been offered a job in Australia and had been looking forward to taking it – none of it makes sense.

“She always used to tell me we were soul mates, we were so close as mother and daughter, but for some reason she felt whatever was troubling her, she couldn't tell me, or any of her friends.

“Whether she didn't want to burden us, I really don't know, but honestly, I would have much rather she told me her worries, no matter how bad they were, than to now have to live everyday of my life without her.”

Mrs Agustsson added: “I just want to do my best for Viktoria and to raise awareness of suicide and to let people know that it's alright to talk.

"I really can't stress enough how important it is, if you are struggling or have worries, to talk to someone, to tell someone how you are feeling.

"Please, and I can't say this enough, from a heartbroken mother who has lost her daughter to suicide – please, however, hard it is to do, please do reach out, there is help out there and people do care.”

A range of raffle prizes will be up for grabs on the night including a trip to Iceland as well as a range of vouchers from businesses across South Tyneside. Mrs Agustsson has also been supported by South Shields Football Club where she has been able to hold bucket collections on match days.

Entertainment will be provide by The Klack – a charity band made up of medical professionals and Amelia Salah. Compere for the night will be Graeme Pearson.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets available on the door are priced £5 and include a curry buffet.