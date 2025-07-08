“Dylan was loved more than he can ever know every day” - The parents of a teenager who tragically lost his life after his car was involved in a collision on the A1M have paid an emotional tribute to their son.

The A1M was closed in both directions for around 10 hours between the Durham city and Bradbury junctions following the one vehicle collision which took place at around 2.20am on Wednesday, July 2.

Dylan Martin Lawson, 19, who tragically died following a road traffic collision. | Durham Constabulary

Emergency services attended the incident, but tragically 19-year-old Dylan Martin Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heartbroken mother Susan said: “Dylan was the one that made me a mother and was the start of our family.

“He was a very intelligent, bright, quiet young man who is dearly loved by us all, and made me so, so proud.

“Dylan was an amazing big brother to his little sister Lydia. They loved each other so much.

“Dylan was loved more than he can ever know every day. We will never forget him or ever stop loving him, and will miss him dearly every single second.”

Dylan’s dad, Steven said: “Dylan was an exceptionally bright individual and achieved a high score in MENSA at school, and went on to achieve numerous awards including the Richard Harris Memorial Prize for Outstanding Achievement.

“Whatever he chose to pursue in life, he always excelled.

“He loved all his family and was a very proud big brother to his sister Lydia. He loved his pet dogs - especially Mario - and was loved by everyone.

“He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, showing a keen interest in target practice, shooting, and axe throwing, which he was good at. He enjoyed going to the gym with me at the weekends, working our biceps and having dad and son time.

“No time can ever replace the hole that has been taken and can never be filled, but some day we will all meet again, so until then rest in peace, my son. We love you always.”

Police officers are still trying to piece together what happened in the build-up to the collision and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage.

You can contact Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 27 of July 2.

Dylan was driving through County Durham but lived in West Yorkshire.