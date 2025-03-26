A team of Wearside archaeologists have unearthed an “unprecedented” hoard of over 800 artefacts worth over a quarter-of-a-million pounds which is said to be one of the biggest and most important finds in the UK.

The archaeologists from Durham University led the excavation near the village of Melsonby, North Yorkshire, after the potential site was discovered and reported by metal detectorist Peter Heads.

Professor Tom Moore holds a decorative copper alloy. | Durham University.

Subsequent excavations uncovered items dating back over 2,000 years including two cauldrons, 14 elaborate horse harnesses, bridle bits and ceremonial spears.

Vehicle components were also uncovered, including the partial remains of more than seven four-wheeled wagons and two-wheeled chariots.

The find also uncovered a wine mixing bowl, which had been buried at the bottom of a large ditch, and horse harness pieces adorned with red Mediterranean coral and coloured glass.

The crushed cauldron which was excavated as part of The Melsonby Hoard. | Durham University.

Initial assessment suggests the objects were buried in the first century AD, around the time of the Roman conquest of southern Britain.

The excavation was led by Professor Tom Moore, Head of the Department of Archaeology, Durham University.

Professor Moore said: “The Melsonby Hoard is of a scale and size that is exceptional for Britain and probably even Europe.

“Unusually it includes lots of pieces of vehicles and items such as the wine mixing bowl which is decorated in both Mediterranean and Iron Age styles.”

The find gives a fascinating insight into the level of sophistication, technology, wealth and travel in Iron Age northern Britain, potentially altering previous perceptions of life at the time.

While some of the objects match examples previously found in Britain, for others the best parallels are found in continental Europe, suggesting long distance connections and shared technology at the time.

Some of the artefacts uncovered as part of the hoard. | Durham University.

The find could lead to a “major re-evaluation of how wealth and status were expressed”.

A large amount of the material within the hoard was either burnt or broken, suggesting a symbolic process of people showing how wealthy and powerful they were by being able to destroy the objects - possibly as part of a funeral ritual.

Professor Moore explained: “Whoever originally owned the material in this hoard was probably a part of a network of elites across Britain, into Europe and even the Roman world.

“The destruction of so many high-status objects, evident in this hoard, is also of a scale rarely seen in Iron Age Britain and demonstrates that the elites of northern Britain were just as powerful as their southern counterparts.”

The artefacts are currently at Durham University to be recorded and stabilised.

Professor Moore added: “This discovery demonstrates how responsible metal-detectorists like Peter Heads, by alerting the authorities, have ensured this material can be safeguarded for the future.”

The excavation was carried out in conjunction with the British Museum and over £120,000 grant funding from Historic England.

Archaeologists from Durham University excavating the site. | Durham University.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “Quite simply, this is one of the most important and exciting Iron Age period discoveries made in the UK.

“It sheds new light on Iron Age life in the north and Britain, but it also demonstrates connections with Europe. Its proximity to the great Iron Age enclosure at Stanwick is an important factor in understanding its significance.

“Historic England understood the importance of this find from the moment it was reported to us, and we’re thrilled we were able to provide grant support to allow its excavation and initial conservation.

“Any member of the public viewing these new discoveries will feel a real sense of excitement and wonder.”

Dr Sophia Adams, Curator, First Millennium European and Roman Conquest period Collections, at the British Museum, added: “This is the largest single deposit of horse harness and vehicle parts excavated in Britain. It is significant not just for the quantity of objects buried together 2,000 years ago but also the quality and range of items.

“These finds shed new light on collections at the British Museum that were discovered in the 19th and 20th centuries.”

The hoard is valued at £254,000 and The Yorkshire Museum is launching a fundraising campaign to “secure the hoard for the nation”.

Dr Andrew Woods, Senior Curator at the museum said: “This Iron Age hoard is an unprecedented find in the north which will help us to understand more about this remarkable period in our history.

“We have the exciting opportunity to save the hoard for the nation and the people of Yorkshire. By acquiring the hoard we will be able to make it accessible to everyone and, working in partnership with others, we can learn more about this fascinating period, why the hoard was buried, how the objects may have been used and to cast light on to whom it may have belonged.”