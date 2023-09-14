The curry-oke event is taking place at Hedworth Hall in Dean Road, South Shields.

The event is raising funds for the Red Bench Project.

The cause, which has been spearheaded by Wayne Groves, aims to provide red benches where people who may be feeling down and finding life hard to deal with can go and take time out to think, and for those who pass them, to know they may need a friendly ear to listen to them.

The night, hosted by the venues resident DJ, starts at 7pm with the buffet opened at 8pm.

Those with wristbands, will be able to enjoy a choice from two starters, three curries, side dishes and sundries.

Wristbands are priced £20 with money from each band bought donated to the project. They can be bought on the night.

It will be followed by the karaoke, starting around 9pm, where people will be able to belt out their favourite tunes for the chance to win one of a number of spot prizes on the night.

Raffles will also be taking place on the night to help boost the funds further.

For those not wanting to sample food on the night, but still want to take part and showcase their talents on the mic, they can do so by making a donation on the door on the night.

Mr Groves said: “Sadly, it’s not always easy telling those you love, how bad you feel, but sometimes talking to a stranger can help.

"Even if it’s just enough of a distraction to help them snap out of that place and start thinking a bit more clearly – it can make a huge difference and could save someone’s life.

“Events like these, don’t just help raise money which will go towards funding more red benches, but raises awareness of the project, and lets people know, who may be in a dark place at the moment, that there are people out there who care.”