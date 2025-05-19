We're taking to the pitch in Bradley Lowery's name

A team of footballing fundraisers will be taking to the pitch once again in Bradley Lowery’s name.

The annual Bradley Lowery Cup returns to Silksworth Sports Complex 3G pitch on June 28, helping to make a difference in honour of the Blackhall Colliery Black Cat fan who touched the hearts of the nation.

This will be the ninth year of the cup, which will this year raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, as well as the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The lads are aiming to raise £1000 for the causes and have so far managed to reach half of that - a month before kick off.

Joel Walker organises the annual cup with Jack Murray, raising more than £12,000 over the years.

Joel said: “One of the lads who has been with us since near enough the beginning has cystic fibrosis and my cousin has CF as well, so it’s a cause really close to our hearts.”

As well as June’s Bradley Lowery Cup, which sees Lowery’s Lads take on Brad’s Boys, the team will have a game on August 30 to raise funds for Sands, the charity which supports those affected by the death of a baby.

Joel said: “It’s always a great atmosphere when we play, it’s great to see as much being done as possible in Bradley’s name - it goes to show how many hearts he touched.

“Next year will be our 10th year and probably our last as the lads aren’t getting any younger. But we’ll be making it the biggest and best we possibly can.”

All are welcome to attend the Bradley Lowery Cup, which takes place from 3pm at Silksworth Sports Complex on Saturday, June 28. You can donate on the day or via the JustGiving page.