What are the leading baby names in South Tyneside?

Favourite baby names.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 13 newborns were given the name Olivia in 2021, while 18 boys were called Noah.

In England and Wales, Noah became the most popular boys' name, knocking Oliver down to second place after eight-years.

Meanwhile, Olivia remained the top pick for baby girls for the sixth year in a row, ahead of Amelia and Isla.

The ONS data also shows that Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys, while Freya, Florence and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

James Tucker, of the ONS, said: “While both Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.

“Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.

“Girls’ names such as Glenda and Kerry are also becoming endangered and we have seen fewer than five girls being named each year since 2018."

The top five girls' names nationally in 2021 were:

Olivia (3,649)

Amelia (3,164)

Isla (2,683)

Ava (2,576)

Ivy (2,245)

The top five boys' names were:

Noah (4,525)

Oliver (4,167)

George (4,141)

Arthur (3,766)

Muhammed (3,722)