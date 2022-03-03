What are the most useful donations needed in Ukraine? - Here's a list of items you can help supply

A week after Vladimir Putin ordered tanks and troops into the former Soviet state, defenders on the ground and western nations remain defiant.

Many residents have been fleeing their homes in the hope of finding safety elsewhere.

Nations across the globe have been pulling together to provide support for those in need by donating money and items in a bid to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PRZEMYSL, POLAND - MARCH 03: A mother and child who have fled from war in Ukraine sit among donated toys at a temporary shelter set up in a former shopping center on March 03, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. Most arrivees spend only a short time at the shelter before being picked up by relatives among the Ukrainian diaspora or traveling onward by bus or train. Over one million people have left Ukraine since Russian launched its military invasion one week ago. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The largest crisis appeal in the region is being led by the Ukrainian arm of the Red Cross.

The group are constantly reacting to humanitarian disasters in Ukraine following the attack from Putin’s army.

Organisations in South Tyneside are also standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine which includes South Tyneside Council.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as we do with all civilians living in areas of conflict.

“Our thoughts are with those in Ukraine affected by the crisis, as well as residents in our own community with family or friends in the country.

“We pray for a swift end to hostilities and a return to peace.”

Some organisations across South Tyneside are collecting donations for people in Ukraine, this includes: South Tyneside hospital, The Steam Boat pub, Friez & Burgz.

Here is a list of items that can be donated to help those in Ukraine:

- Baby wipes

- Towels

- Sanitary products

- Power banks

- Baby toys

- Baby formula

- Sleeping bags

- Nappies

- Hats and gloves

- Antiseptic

- Bedding

- Torches

- Painkillers

- Sudocrem

- First aid kits

- Bandages

- Soaps, shower gels, shampoos and conditioners

- Blankets

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for NationalWorld coverage.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.