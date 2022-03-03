What are the most useful donations needed in Ukraine? - Here's a list of items you can help supply
Here’s a list of items you can donate to support refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
A week after Vladimir Putin ordered tanks and troops into the former Soviet state, defenders on the ground and western nations remain defiant.
Many residents have been fleeing their homes in the hope of finding safety elsewhere.
Nations across the globe have been pulling together to provide support for those in need by donating money and items in a bid to help.
The largest crisis appeal in the region is being led by the Ukrainian arm of the Red Cross.
The group are constantly reacting to humanitarian disasters in Ukraine following the attack from Putin’s army.
Organisations in South Tyneside are also standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine which includes South Tyneside Council.
Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as we do with all civilians living in areas of conflict.
“Our thoughts are with those in Ukraine affected by the crisis, as well as residents in our own community with family or friends in the country.
“We pray for a swift end to hostilities and a return to peace.”
Some organisations across South Tyneside are collecting donations for people in Ukraine, this includes: South Tyneside hospital, The Steam Boat pub, Friez & Burgz.
Here is a list of items that can be donated to help those in Ukraine:
- Baby wipes
- Towels
- Sanitary products
- Power banks
- Baby toys
- Baby formula
- Sleeping bags
- Nappies
- Hats and gloves
- Antiseptic
- Bedding
- Torches
- Painkillers
- Sudocrem
- First aid kits
- Bandages
- Soaps, shower gels, shampoos and conditioners
- Blankets
