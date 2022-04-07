Games equipment firm Liberty Games has drawn up a league table of its own, examining the amount that the thousands of fans who travel the country to support their local teams can expect to shell out at each ground.

The firm analysed the average price of a ticket, a pint, a pie and a match programme at each stadium in the division to find out what prices fans will face.

The research revealed the Stadium of Light is the third most pricey for visitors, costing an average of £35.20.

The research shows what fans can expect to shell out on the road - and how the Stadium of Light compares

Sunderland’s costs include £4.10 for a pint, £3.10 for a pie, £3 for a programme and £25 for a ticket.

The least expensive team to visit is MK Dons, with supporters shelling out a total of just £27.30 for a day at the MK Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday is the most expensive day, costing fans £41.

Accrington Stanley is home to the least expensive pie in League One, at just £2.50, while the most expensive pint is unsurprisingly in London, with Charlton Athletic expecting visitors to cough up £5 to quench their thirst.

The table in full:

Team Name: Beer, Pie, Programme,Ticket, Total Cost

MK Dons: £3.50, £3.80, £3.00, £17, £27.30

Lincoln City: £3.50, £3.10, £3.00, £19, £28.60

Morecambe: £3.50, £3.50, £3, £19, £29

Accrington Stanley: £3.50, £2.50, £3.00, £20, £29

Shrewsbury Town: £3.50, £3.40, £3.00, £20, £29.90

Cheltenham Town: £3.5, £3.20, £3, £20.50, £30.20

Cambridge United: £3.5, £3, £3, £21, £30.50

Fleetwood Town: £3.50, £3, £1, £23, £30.50

Doncaster Rovers: £3.50, £3.30, £3, £21, £30.80

Gillingham: £3.50, £3.80, £3.00, £21, £31.30

Wycombe Wanderers: £3.50, £3.30, £3.50, £21, £31.30

Burton Albion: £3.50, £2.80, £3, £22, £31.30

AFC Wimbledon: £3.50, £4.00, £3.00, £21, £31.50

Crewe Alexandra: £3.50, £3, £3, £22, £31.50

Plymouth Argyle: £3.50, £3.50, £3.00, £22, £32

Bolton Wanderers: £3.50, £3.00, £3.00, £22.50, £32

Rotherham United: £3.50, £3.30, £3.00, £24, £33.80

Portsmouth: £3.50, £3.50, £3.00, £24, £34

Charlton Athletic: £5.00, £4.50, £3.00, £21.50, £34

Wigan Athletic: £3.50, £2.80, £3.00, £25.00, £34.3

Oxford United: £3.5), £4.00, £3.00, £24, £34.50

Sunderland: £4.10, £3.10, £3.00, £25, £35.20

Ipswich Town: £3.50, £3.80, £3.00, £30, £40.30