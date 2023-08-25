The Bank Holiday weekend is getting closer, but when will South Tyneside residents be able to head out and pick up their weekly shop?

The three day weekend is set to slightly impact supermarket opening hours. Here’s what you need to know for the weekend.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

When are South Tyneside supermarkets open this Bank Holiday weekend? Opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and more. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Aldi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it may vary from store to store, Aldi stores across the UK are expected to be open at the usual times over Saturday and Sunday.

Bank Holiday Monday hours are expected to be 8am until 8pm. Each store can be checked through Aldi’s store finder.

Asda

Most Asda stores will be open over the regular times on Saturday and Sunday with the majority being open between 6am and 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday. Times will vary from store to store with the Asda store finder able to assist.

Lidl

Much like Aldi, Lidl’s stores will keep to the regular opening times over Saturday and Sunday of the long weekend, although the majority of stores are expected to be open between 8am and 10pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Times may vary between stores so the chain are telling customers to check the company's store locator online.

Morrisons

Much like the other companies, timings for Morrisons stores will vary across the country.

Although the regular opening times are expected on Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s opening hours are expected to see stores open between 7am and 10pm.

Sainsbury’s

Most large Sainsbury’s stores will keep to standard opening hours across the whole weekend, including Monday. Although this is likely to also be the case for smaller local stores, the company recommends customers check the Sainsbury’s store locator before heading out.

Tesco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are different opening and closing hours for large and small Tesco shops across the region. Saturday and Sunday will see the company keep to their regular opening hours across all sites.

Bank Holiday Monday is expected to see larger stores open between 8am and 6pm while smaller stores should keep their regular Monday hours.