Where and when to see the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay in South Shields during build up to Birmingham 2022

The Commonwealth Games tradition, similar to the Olympic Torch relay, is heading to the borough on Friday, July 15, ahead of the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony on July 28.

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay is billed as ‘an epic journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth’.

What is the baton’s route through South Tyneside?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen's Baton Relay is heading to South Tyneside.

The baton will enter the borough via Whitburn, heading north by convoy along The Leas to the New Crown Roundabout.

Children from Marsden Primary School have been invited along to cheer on the baton and enjoy some sports activities in celebration of the Games.

Souter’s Foghorn will be sounded at 8am to mark the passing of the baton.

Hebburn Help's Angie Comerford is taking part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Queen's Baton relay.

It will then head north by convoy along The Leas to the New Crown Roundabout.

People are encouraged to line the route along Sea Road in South Shields, from 8.20am, to see the baton carried the rest of the way to Harbour Drive North at Littlehaven.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “We’re very looking forward to welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay to South Tyneside.

“We are incredibly proud to be one of the many communities chosen to host the Baton with people encourages to come along and cheer it on as part the final stretch of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“We are also delighted that some members of our own community will be among those carrying the Baton along our stunning seafront. They join the thousands of people who have come before them to carry the Baton across Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Caribbean in recognition of the positive impact they have made in their communities. What a very special moment it will be for them.”

Who are the Batonbearers?

The official Batonbearers have been chosen for their inspiring backgrounds and stories, including those who were nominated in recognition of their contribution to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

The South Tyneside leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay will involve nine Batonbearers.

Community champion Angie Comerford is among them.

The 45-year-old is co-founder of Hebburn Helps community food bank and alongside her army of volunteers supports struggling families and individuals across the Borough with anything from food and school holiday lunches to preloved toys, uniforms and donated household items.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the charity delivered emergency food parcels, hot meals to elderly and vulnerable residents and packed lunches to children who would otherwise have gone without a meal due to school closures.

Angie also works hard to raise funds and awareness on mental health.

On being chosen as a Batonbearer, Angie said: “Every time I stop and think about it, I can’t quite believe it.

“To think that I have been chosen among all those other inspirational people and to know that the Baton will have been passed to so many people around the word, it’s amazing – it doesn’t seem real.

“To say it’s an honour is an understatement. I’m so grateful and feel so lucky to get to have this incredible experience.”

Phil Batty, Director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen’s Baton Relay, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.”

A road closure will be in place along Sea Road and River Drive for the duration of the Queen’s Baton Relay along South Shields seafront until around 9am.