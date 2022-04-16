The North East Warriors will begin their season at Whitburn Cricket Club.

Whitburn Cricket club has been chosen as the venue where North East Warriors will begin their 2022 season.

The team, a merger of both Durham and Northumberland County Cricket Clubs elite women cricketers, will take on teams from Yorkshire and Cumbria on Monday in a series of T20 games taking place throughout the day.

The first game starts at 10.30am when the Warriors take on Yorkshire. A second game will see Yorkshire v Cumbria at 1.30pm while the final game will start at 4.30pm when the Warriors take on Cumbria.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

The day will also launch the opening of Whitburn's new-look bar after it underwent an extensive refurbishment since it closed in January as well as throw it's support behind the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Dan Quinan, Whitburn Cricket club's secretary said: "We at Whitburn CC are absolutely delighted to be hosting such a high-profile event.

"It is the perfect opportunity to showcase both the club and our fantastic local community to both local people and visitors from around the region.

"After being closed since January and undertaking an extensive refurbishment of our bar, we are extremely excited to see everyone enjoy the facilities.

"Being able to welcome the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust is an honour for us, especially with the strong and emotive links to the South Tyneside community.

"We hope to provide the picturesque backdrop to a great day for all the family.”

The Chloe and Liam Trust was set up to honour the lives of Liam Curry - who was a keen cricketer - and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack five years ago this year.

The trust provides bursaries to help those excel in their chosen area of either sport or performance.

Whitburn councillor Tracey Dixon, who is leader of South Tyneside Council, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Durham County Cricket Club have chosen Whitburn Cricket Club as the host for such a high profile match and we look forward to welcoming visitors, in particular the women's teams, to Whitburn and to South Tyneside.