Billi Mucklow pictured arriving for the UK Premiere of Keith Lemon: The Film, at the Vue West End in London in 2012, when she was still staring in The Only Way is Essex. Photo by the Press Association.

The 30-year-old from Gateshead, who has signed for the club from West Ham after a previous stint at Liverpool, is the partner of Billi Mucklow, who became known in the public eye in her own right when she appeared in The Only Way is Essex.

The couple became engaged in 2014 and are parents to Arlo, four, and Wolf Nine, who will turn two in November, while Carroll is also dad to a son and daughter from a previous relationship.

Andy Carroll, playing for West Ham United as he took on and AFC Wimbledon's Will Nightingale, left, during the side's FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London, in January.

Billi appeared in 50 episodes of the structured reality show from 2011 to 2013 and then reappeared in the show in 2018, while her brother Sam also continues to feature in the ITVBe series, having appeared 23 times so far since he joined last year.

Away from the screen, she has established her own business, Hot Yoga Essex, which runs Bikram yoga, Inferno hiit plates and Vinyasa classes – could she bring her expertise to the region to launch a new branch to cash in on the rising popularity of the fitness regime?

She also leads her own lifestyle brand, Hardcore, which promises to be “more than a clothing range” offering sports and streetwear.

Its site adds: “Long before the term was appropriated by the music and adult industries, hardcore was synonymous with breaking down barriers, reaching new heights and being your best self - in all walks of life, work and leisure,” adding

Billi Mucklow, left, and Cara Kilbey, who then stared in The Only Way is Essex, as they prepared to set out on the 32nd Virgin London Marathon in 2012. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire.

“Hardcore is here to reclaim the word and relaunch a movement.”

Her Instagram account @billimucklow is filled with pictures she has shared of their boys, holiday snaps in the sun, trips away with the girls, hen party breaks and photos with fellow stars of Towie, including pal Cara Kilbey.

She also shines a light on her fiance, with a Father’s Day tribute to Carroll, calling him “Super Dad” and the words “I Love The Way You Love Them And The Way They Love You Back” as well as acknowledgement of his role as a dad-of-four.

In January this year, Billi and Carroll, who played for Newcastle United from 2006 to 2011 and has appeared for England nine times, put their nine bedroom, £5million Chigwell mansion on the market.