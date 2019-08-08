Who is Andy Carroll's fiancee? Meet glamorous former Towie star Billi Mucklow who could be heading to the North East with the Toon favourite
While Andy Carroll will be moving back to home turf after signing once again for Newcastle United, this time round he will have a new family in tow.
The 30-year-old from Gateshead, who has signed for the club from West Ham after a previous stint at Liverpool, is the partner of Billi Mucklow, who became known in the public eye in her own right when she appeared in The Only Way is Essex.
Read More
The couple became engaged in 2014 and are parents to Arlo, four, and Wolf Nine, who will turn two in November, while Carroll is also dad to a son and daughter from a previous relationship.
Billi appeared in 50 episodes of the structured reality show from 2011 to 2013 and then reappeared in the show in 2018, while her brother Sam also continues to feature in the ITVBe series, having appeared 23 times so far since he joined last year.
Away from the screen, she has established her own business, Hot Yoga Essex, which runs Bikram yoga, Inferno hiit plates and Vinyasa classes – could she bring her expertise to the region to launch a new branch to cash in on the rising popularity of the fitness regime?
She also leads her own lifestyle brand, Hardcore, which promises to be “more than a clothing range” offering sports and streetwear.
Its site adds: “Long before the term was appropriated by the music and adult industries, hardcore was synonymous with breaking down barriers, reaching new heights and being your best self - in all walks of life, work and leisure,” adding
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Hardcore is here to reclaim the word and relaunch a movement.”
Her Instagram account @billimucklow is filled with pictures she has shared of their boys, holiday snaps in the sun, trips away with the girls, hen party breaks and photos with fellow stars of Towie, including pal Cara Kilbey.
She also shines a light on her fiance, with a Father’s Day tribute to Carroll, calling him “Super Dad” and the words “I Love The Way You Love Them And The Way They Love You Back” as well as acknowledgement of his role as a dad-of-four.
In January this year, Billi and Carroll, who played for Newcastle United from 2006 to 2011 and has appeared for England nine times, put their nine bedroom, £5million Chigwell mansion on the market.
Set in an acre of land, its interior features crushed velvet sofas, kitchen islands, a cinema room and a goal set up in the garden, with the family now likely to be scouting around for a new residence fit for a Premier League future ahead on Carroll’s own home soil.