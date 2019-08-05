Harlow Printing managing director Richard Walker.

Harlow Printing Limited, which was established in the town more than 70 years ago, has spoken of its commitment to recognising the achievements of others in the community as it lends its support to the Gazette’s annual awards.

The business first opened its doors in 1947 and in that time has grown to become a national supplier and distributor of print to both the private and public industry sectors.

Using the latest printing technology, it provides the highest quality print solutions and also provides bespoke products with its dedicated design studio.

The sponsors of the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Over its seven decades in trade, Harlow Printing Limited has built up an impressive reputation for providing a reliable service to customers that the business says keeps them coming back time and time again.

Managing director Richard Walker said: “Harlow Printing Limited are proud, once again, to sponsor The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

“As a local, family business with over 70 years trading, we feel strongly about recognising the achievements of our unsung heroes and this awards ceremony allows us to do just that.”

How to nominate

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19, at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Printing, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.