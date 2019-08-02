Why South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust is on a mission to find unsung heroes in the Best of South Tyneside Awards

Ken Bremner, chief executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The Trust, which provides acute hospital and community based healthcare services to around 430,000 people, has lent its support to the Best of South Tyneside Awards once again.

It has a dedicated team of more than 8,000 staff, who deliver outstanding care and work together to achieve the highest possible standards of quality for patients.

And now the Trust is on a mission to recognise those who are making a difference in their community by backing the popular awards this year.

Best of South Tyneside Sponsors

Ken Bremner, chief executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a provider of healthcare and a key employer in South Tyneside, our Trust is very proud to be part of the local community and it is a great pleasure to be associated with the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

“There are many amazing people living in the borough and it is wonderful to have this opportunity to publicly honour some of the unsung heroes of all ages who do so much to inspire with their courage and talent and who selflessly work to make a difference to the lives of others.”

How to nominate

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19, at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Printing, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.