Why the Army is launching a recruitment drive in Jarrow
Army chiefs have launched a recruitment drive in part of South Tyneside in an effort to "reconnect" with the area.
A recruitment team is heading to Jarrow to engage with the community and seek soldiers of the future.
Serving soldiers will be on hand to give an insight into life in the military, there will be a chance to get up close with the most up-to-date army kit and equipment.
Potential recruits and others in the community will be able to talk to the servicemen and women and learn about life in the barracks.
Major James Sutton, who serves with the Royal Logistic Corps, said: “We are really looking forward to reconnecting with areas we haven’t visited recently and spending some time with the local communities.
“We want to give people the chance to engage with us about what it is we do, allowing us to explain what opportunities are available in a wide range of roles and careers the British Army offers.”
There are a number of roles available for potential soldiers in both the Regular Army and Army Reserve, with diverse career choices including helicopter pilots, nurses, engineers and IT specialist.
Major Sutton said visitors can discuss and gain an understanding of the recruitment process and take away information about next steps - even start their recruitment journey by signing up then and there.
He added: “As one of the most respected organisations in the world, we truly believe a career in the Army will give you the ability to reach your potential. The Army also champions and supports you to achieve further professional qualifications whilst in your role”.
The recruitment drive will be heading into the heart of the local community in an attempt to reconnect with an area that hasn’t been visited recently and will feature interactive activities and a unique chance to see army equipment in person.
Soldiers will be on hand at the Viking Precinct every Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm until September 6 to speak with anyone interested in potentially signing up and showcase what a role in the army could look like.