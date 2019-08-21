Why this family business is proud to be backing the Best of South Tyneside Awards

x

Warmseal, a company that provides double glazing, doors and conservatories, has come on board as a sponsor of the Gazette’s annual awards once again.

As a business which serves the community of South Tyneside and the North East as a whole, Warmseal has said it is proud to be helping to recognise those in the borough who go above and beyond to make a positive difference.

The company is merged with UTS Engineering Group, which is also supporting the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Warmseal sales manager, Will Parkin, said: “At Warmseal we are a local family-owned home improvement company and very proud of the part we play within the local community both in South Tyneside and the whole of the North East.

“Our product and service reflect the ethos of the business and we feel these awards are a perfect reflection of this culture.

“The nominations are a true inspiration to us all and we are delighted to sponsor the awards.”

How to nominate

The sponsors of the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19, at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Printing, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.