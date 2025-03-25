Northumbria Police have confirmed a woman has sadly died following yesterday's collision on the A19 in Sunderland.

At approximately 11.30am yesterday morning (Monday), police officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Nissan, close to the junction with the A1290.

The section of the A19 where the collision took place.

The collision resulted in the northbound carriageway between the A1231 Hylton turn off and the A184 Boldon junction being closed for around 11 hours as police officers carried out investigations.

Sadly, Northumbria Police have this morning (March 25) confirmed a woman died.

A spokesperson said: “The collision involved a white goods vehicle and a blue Vauxhall Mokka car.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Mokka, a woman in her 70s, was found to have sustained serious injuries in the collision.

“Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“Her next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

A second person was taken to hospital.

The spokesperson added: “A woman in her 40s who was a passenger of the Mokka was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. She remains in hospital at this time.

“The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene to assist police with enquiries.”

Northumbria Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward who were driving in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage of leading up to the incident.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at what is an extremely difficult time.

“We are doing everything we can to fully understand the circumstances which led to this collision.

“We would like to hear from any motorists who were passing through and think they have information about what happened, or anyone with dashcam footage which could help our investigation.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist our enquiries.”

Witnesses with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the ‘report it’ section on their website.

Dashcam footage can also be uploaded via the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101 to provide information over the phone.