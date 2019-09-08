Wonder Woman Aly Dixon hits her Great North Run goal
Wonder Woman runner Aly Dixon believes she has hit her world record target.
Aly set out to break the record for a half marathon in a superhero suit during today’s Great North Run in her role as a fund-raising ambassador for St Benedict’s Hospice.
And although she has not officially confirmed her time, she believes she has been successful.
“It was fantastic, I loved every second,” she said.
She admitted she had struggled at one point, but thinking of the good cause she was running for had pushed her on: “The suffering I was doing for ten minutes was nothing compared to the guys at St Benedict’s,” she said.
Aly, who is aiming to raise £2,500 for her chosen cause, paid tribute to the crowds who lined the course.
“When I do it in the elites, they haven’t built up as much,” she said.
“Literally ever inch of the course, there was a ‘Go on Aly’, ‘Go on Wonder Woman’.”
She was looking forward to unwinding with ‘a beer and a burger’.
“I took a beer at about ten miles and spilled it all down myself,” she said.
To donate to Aly’s appeal, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/aly-dixon