This week saw the official turf cutting ceremony take place as construction of the new station in Hebburn commenced at the site between Marine Drive and Campbell Park Road, which it’s hoped will lead to greater collaborative work between our three main emergency services.

The building is set to be the first station in the country to be completely carbon neutral and will provide a major new hub for local emergency services with the new multi-functional facility replacing the existing fire station located off Victoria Road West.

Representatives from all three emergency services were present at the ceremony.

Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), said: “It was a proud moment to play my part in the beginning stages of Hebburn Tri Station’s community journey. This is an important building for not only residents of Hebburn and Jarrow but also the wider regions of Tyne and Wear.

“The building represents the unification of blue light colleagues being based under the one roof, and also shows our commitment towards promoting the values of carbon neutral facilities.

“This is a very significant project for the Fire Authority as the new Tri Station is being funded as part of its Capital Programme scheme showing crucial investment for emergency service provisions that will be beneficial for generations to come.”

The turf cutting ceremony for the new eco-friendly Tri Station in Hebburn.

The sustainable station will have solar panels on the roof, a wildflower meadow to increase biodiversity and a system to recycle rainwater.

The station will also have a number of car and cycle charging ports with the plan for all three emergency services to operate a fleet of electric vehicles.

Darren Green, Head of Operations Central Division at the NEAS, said: “It’s really exciting to be part of this project and see the Hebburn Tri Station develop. This will make a huge difference to both the residents of Hebburn and the region as a whole.

“The building demonstrates our commitment to the environment and is set to be beneficial for years to come.

(Left to Right) Superintendent Kevin Waring of Northumbria Police, Darren Green, Head of Operations Central Division at the North East Ambulance Service, and Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“Co-locating under one roof with our blue light colleagues ensures our services continue to work together.”

Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce, Area Commander for South Tyneside and Sunderland, added: “This ceremony marks a significant step forward as construction begins for this exciting project.

“Not only is the Tri Station showing our dedication to the environment, but it will greatly improve our response to the public and build on existing collaboration with blue light partners in the region.

“This building will allow us to strengthen our working relationships under one roof.”

Computer generated image of how the Tri Station will look.

The new station has been designed by Sunderland City Council’s (SCC) Capital Projects team, in collaboration with TWFRS. Although the Hebburn based project was given planning permission in July by South Tyneside Council, SCC is the lead authority for TWFRS and as such they worked closely with their architects on the design.

The building of the station will be led by Esh Construction who will be using local suppliers and regional workforce.

