World Book Day 2023: Children across South Tyneside dress up as their favourite fictional characters

The annual charity event allows children to celebrate books and reading.

World Book Day 2023 took place yesterday (Wednesday, March 2), and children across the country dressed up for school in costumes representing their favourite characters from books.

The annual charity event which has taken place since 1998, gives children the opportunity to celebrate their favourite books and reading, while vouchers for new books are usually given to the children to spend on new books.

Here are just some of the adorable snaps sent to the Gazette from proud South Tyneside families.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph. We have been sent so many we can’t feature them all, but will be running more in due course.

