Children across South Tyneside have been dressing up for World Book Day.

World Book Day: Another 20 fantastic costumes as children across South Tyneside dress up as their favourite book characters

Children across the region are dressing up as part of World Book Day today.

By Jason Button
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:37 pm

World Book Day – on Thursday, March 3 – looks to allow every child across the country a chance to pick up, read and enjoy books and storytelling.

The celebrations are back this year and children across South Tyneside have dressed up as their favourite characters.

Here are just some of the brilliant pictures sent into the Gazette from families across the borough.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once, but we will be running more in due course. For more information about how to share your picture with us, click here.

1. Little Brown Mouse

Four-year-old Freya was looking out for the Gruffalo this World Book Day.

Photo: Danielle Kidger

2. Full of magic

Hermoine Grainger came to South Tyneside thanks to Macey's costume.

Photo: Amanda Robertson

3. Little Tinkerbell

Maddison brought some magic to her family home this week!

Photo: Joanne Greaves

4. A wizard fit for Hogwarts

Oscar could be the next Daniel Radcliffe - he looks the part as Harry Potter!

Photo: Nicola Davis

South Tyneside
