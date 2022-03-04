World Book Day: Another 20 fantastic costumes as children across South Tyneside dress up as their favourite book characters

World Book Day – on Thursday, March 3 – looks to allow every child across the country a chance to pick up, read and enjoy books and storytelling.
The celebrations are back this year and children across South Tyneside have dressed up as their favourite characters.
Click here to see our first batch of World Book Day snaps.
Here are just some of the brilliant pictures sent into the Gazette from families across the borough.
Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once, but we will be running more in due course. For more information about how to share your picture with us, click here.