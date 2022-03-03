World Book Day in South Tyneside on Thursday, March 3.

World Book Day in South Tyneside: 20 creative costumes as your children dress up as their favourite characters

Families across South Tyneside, the North East and beyond are celebrating their love of reading.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:57 am

World Book Day – on Thursday, March 3 – aims to give every child and young person a book of their own, starting a lifelong love of reading for pleasure, telling stories and sharing books.

And as the annual celebration arrives for another year, children across South Tyneside have pulled out all the stops with some fantastic fancy dress to embody their favourite characters.

From childhood classics to new favourites, here are some of the outstanding outfit photographs sent into the Gazette from proud families.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once, but we will be running more in due course. For more information about how to share your picture with us, click here.

1. Hop to it

Noah, age 3, as Beatrix Potter's classic character Peter Rabbit.

2. On the rob

Freya-Rae, age 8, as Gangsta Granny from the David Walliams book.

3. A pirate's life for me!

Emmie shows off her favourite book Pirates Love Underpants.

4. The whole gang

Finley, 11, as The Boy in the Dress, Maisie, 8, as Moana with Sebastian, age 4, as a fireman and Elijah, age 2, as a fire engine.

