Yellow weather warning for ice issued for South Tyneside as Met Office urges drivers and pedestrians to take care
Drivers and pedestrians are being urged to take care as weather warnings are issued for ice in South Tyneside.
The temperature will not rise above about 4C, generally hovering around freezing point, but the wind chill effect will make it feel colder still.
While snow is not expected yet, the rain from throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning could turn to ice. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the town for Wednesday and Thursday.
The temperature on Friday morning is forecast have a “feels like” temperature of minus five.
The Met Office explains: “The ‘feels like’ temperature is calculated by taking into account the expected air temperature, relative humidity and the strength of the wind at around five feet off the ground (the typical height of a human face), combined with our understanding of how heat is lost from the human body during cold and windy days.”
Please take extra care.