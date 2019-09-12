Young and old celebrate together at official opening of inter-generational garden in Jarrow
Young and old celebrated together at the opening of a special new garden project.
The Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside have officially opened the Roseway House Care Home’s inter-generational garden project, which was created by a diverse group ageing from one all the way to 98.
The garden was of little use before the project began and was inaccessible for dementia and wheelchair residents, but a year-long project has seen it transformed into a community hub.
Deputy Mayor and councillor for West Park, Gladys Hobson, said: “The Deputy Mayoress and I were delighted to be asked to officially open this garden project. This is a wonderful example of the local community.”
The garden opening event was celebrated with a ukulele band, food, cake and champagne.
The inter-generational project was undertaken by Roseway residents and the Williby Roc’s community interest group with helpers from all parts of the Jarrow community pitching in, including Big Local Central Jarrow, who helped fund the garden.
Danielle Pollard, education director at Willby Roc, said: “The Roseway Garden is officially open and we beyond honoured to have been involved and to have left our mark for years and years to come.”
“The celebration was a lovely way to wrap up the project where everyone came together to enjoy it”
The project has made a huge difference to the lives of Roseway residents, and is now home to a bug hotel, aviary and chickens.