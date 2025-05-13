Young karate stars get in shape for world title bid

Medal winners Lucia Henderson, Charlotte Batey and Leon Wilkinson.

Youngsters at a karate club in South Tyneside are gearing up for a world championship summer with some great results in domestic competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of The Dokan Karate Club have been preparing to do battle at the World Championships in Sweden in July with a series of national contests.

Having returned from the Liverpool Open – their first competition of the year – with 17 gold medals, nine silver and eight bronze, the youngsters travelled to Leeds for the first leg of the DKA Northern League and finished top of the table with with 27 gold, 22 sliver and 25 bronze medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They followed that up with a trip to the EKA Championships, in Warrington, where 30 competitors from Dokan again topped the team medal table with 19 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Caleb Jenkins, Arik James, Logan Jones -and Alexander Gillespie with their medals.

Dokan chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: “The Northern league event in Leeds saw us enter 48 students and finish as the top club again.

“Counting pairs and teams as one medal, we finished with 27 gold, 22 sliver and 25 bronze.

"It was a really pleasing performance and I'm happy with the progress that a very young squad is making.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I am especially pleased at performances like this because the club is on a big rebuild at the moment, having lost a number of its older and more experienced students over the past 18 months.

The Dokan club's nine to ten girls squad in Leeds.

“I'm super pleased today with the youngsters’ attitudes and improvement.

“This means we have been top club at the three busiest tournaments of the year so far as we prepare for the World Championships in Sweden in July”

He added: “We are winning with a band of youngsters mostly aged six to 13.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the students returned from the World Championships in Malta with 15 champions.

Eleisha Mitchinson in action.

They also won seven European titles from the event in Poland.

Dokan teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport – at various venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

As well as the competition squad the club holds a series of classes for all age groups – and specific beginner’s classes - seven days a week.

For more information on taking up karate, call 07939 130411 or email [email protected].