Young musician's new venture set to put South Tyneside talent in the Spotlight
A talented young musician has launched a new talent night to give budding stars in South Tyneside a chance to take to the stage.
Daniel Curry, 13, was inspired to set up Spotlight - a new monthly showcase in South Shields - after noticing a lack of opportunities for young performers to play live.
Daniel is no stranger to the spotlight himself after making it to the final of the SoundWaves signing competition at the O2 Academy in Newcastle earlier this year.
He has also performed as part of the Unstoppable UK competition and was in the final four of the Young Performer of the Year category at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside awards, singing in front of 300 people.
However, when he recently joined local band, North Strokes, he found few venues support young bands regularly.
"I've just joined North Strokes and nowhere local supports young bands on a regular basis. A lot of places have age restrictions which means it is difficult for young people to practice,” said Daniel, who also sings with the Own Your Stage group at The Voyager.
Now alongside dad Ian Curry, Daniel will host a monthly talent showcase at Armstrong’s Bar on Stanhope Road on the second Thursday of the month.
The night will give dancers, singers, bands and magician’s of all ages the chance to perform to a live audience.
“I told my Dad that I’d like us to start running an open mic or performance night accommodating young people like me,” Daniel continued.
“My Dad put a request on Facebook for people to get involved and to think of a good name for the performance night and we had an excellent response.
“We plan to invite people of all ages and talents, but we are especially welcoming young performers and families
“We hope to get lots of people from the local community involved so people can help and encourage each other.”
He added: “Hopefully it will be a night of excellent entertainment for the local community.”
The first Spotlight event will take place on Thursday, November 14, from 7pm-10pm with soundcheck available from 6pm on request.