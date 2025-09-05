Mickey & Co are skating back to the region for an ice spectacular - and you and your family could be there for free.

Disney On Ice returns this autumn with a brand-new magical adventure for the whole family.

Frozen characters feature in the show | Disney On Ice

With a storyline based on what it truly means to be a hero, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from the Disney Kingdom come together to bring some classic tales to life on the ice in the Find Your Hero show.

The production will skate into Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from November 19-23, 2025.

Featuring classic Disney songs and world-class skating, The talented Disney On Ice cast rehearse for more than 550 hours to perfect each performance and encapsulate the characters.

Meanwhile, a team of choreographers and set and costume designers create over 200 props and over 200 different costumes.

These take thousands of yards of fabric to make, and alongside the magical set for Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero, everything is all transported in 14 trucks from city to city, taking 10-15 hours to set up

Which characters are in the show?

Enjoy some classic characters as well as new favourites | Disney On Ice

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favourite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero.

Join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita, all while learning that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity.

Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid.

Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own.

And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you.

*Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, from Wednesday, November 19 to Sunday, November 23 2025. Tickets from www.disneyonice.co.uk / www.utilitarena.co.uk

Win

We have three sets of family tickets to give away | Disney On Ice

We have three sets of family tickets to Disney On Ice to give away to readers.

The tickets are for the 10.30am show on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Utilita Arena.

The family tickets equate to four tickets. Children under 2 can attend for free if sitting on a parent's knee.

Tickets are not transferrable to any other show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of the show?

A: Find Yourself

B: Find Your Hero

C: Finding Nemo

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, September 15.

The winners will be notified by email.