Perrie Edwards’ Forget About Us is certainly set to be the song of the summer.

The release day has finally arrived, with fans of the South Shields vocalist (myself included) rushing to streaming platforms to hear the song in full, after weeks of teaser clips being shared across Perrie’s social media pages.

As someone who is an absolute superfan of Little Mix and Perrie herself, I was so excited to hear what she had created alongside Ed Sheeran for her debut single.

Well, I was not disappointed. Forget About Us is the perfect debut track for Perrie, showcasing her amazing vocal ability, and giving us the summer vibes we are all looking for as we approach the warmer season.

Perrie’s vocals carry the song of course, as it showcases her range with lower notes leading to a big crescendo of a high note.

The melody is unmistakably pop, with the perfect mix of slow emotional sections, and an uplifting beat brought in towards the chorus.

However, I do hear sprinkles of the country-genre, which is a surprise from Perrie but ultimately works very well with her vocals. Given how huge country music is at the moment (even Beyonce is giving the genre a go with her new album Cowboy Carter), it makes absolute sense that Perrie would blend this genre into her new music.

Forget About Us has been co-written with chart-topper Ed Sheeran, and if we didn’t know this already, his influence can certainly be heard in the song.

However, Perrie revealed that she had tweaked the lyrics to be more personal to her own experiences, as well as relatable to her fans.

The lyrics focus on dealing with a break-up, while being happy for the person as they move on with their life.

Lyrics include: “We both found different love, and we’re moving on, let’s leave it buried where it was”, and “I saw you blew up and I’m proud of you, but I don’t wanna hear those songs no more”.

Fans have speculated that the lyrics could be about Perrie’s relationship and break-up with One Direction star Zayn, or even her friendship break-up with former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson, however I think the song has been created intentionally to be able to be relatable to any situation.

The chorus of the song is one of the catchiest I’ve ever heard, and I’m absolutely certain that Perrie’s debut will climb the charts in quick time.

An instrumental version, as well as an acapella version of the song have also been released, and it’s different to hear the song broken down into just those sections.

Perrie revealed that her debut album is already complete, and that she has experimented with many different genres and sounds. Forget About Us is the perfect pop debut, and I can’t wait to hear what else she has created when the time comes.