Perrie Edwards give fans an album update during getting ready video

The South Shields singer is set to release her debut solo album soon.

Perrie Edwards, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor UK in 2011 as part of Little Mix, has provided fans with a much-needed update on her upcoming solo album.

The South Shields born singer, enjoyed 11 incredibly successful years with Little Mix, before the girls announced a hiatus in 2022, to focus on their personal lives, and eventually release their own solo material.

Out of the four original members of Little Mix, Jesy Nelson was the first to release solo music, due to leaving the band in 2020, while the remaining three went on to release music as a trio and embark on a final tour.

In June of this year, Leigh-Anne Pinnock became the first of the trio to release a debut single, titled Don’t Say Love, and released her second single, My Love in September. She also released an autobiography titled Believe in October, which focuses on her early life, career and experiences of racism in the music industry.

While fans are still waiting on a solo release from Sanddancers Perrie and Jade, with both providing hints to upcoming music on social media, Perrie has finally sat down to chat through her album process.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Perrie uploaded a reel onWednesday, November 8, which was captioned: “Get ready with me while I tell you what I’ve been up to 🎶”

In the video, Perrie’s glam team work on her make-up and hair while she speaks to the camera, explaining how her debut album is coming along.

“It’s finished!” Perrie exclaimed, before laughing and saying she was joking.

“I think I’m in a very good place with it right now, it’s been an amazing process.

“I’ve met some incredible writers, incredible producers.

“It’s been really fun, I’ve loved it”

Perrie also explained how different it has been to create an album on her own rather than with the other girls, who she described as her “comfort blanket”.

“It’s brought me out of my shell a lot,” she explained, before discussing how intimidating it can be to express ideas to talented writers.

However, she explained that she pushed herself to be more confident and has now discovered her love for writing music.

Perrie then explained that her footballer fiance, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain built her a recording studio within their home, which she described as “the best present ever”.

Perrie has been known to “leak” Little Mix music prior to their releases in the past, and further explained how difficult it has been for her to keep her upcoming music under wraps.

“I’ve banked a lot of content for you all, and I think you’re gonna be excited to see it all.

“Trust me, I am desperate to give you music, but I just want to perfect it and make sure it’s 100% what I want to release to you guys, and what I want you to hear.”

Perrie ended the video by telling her fans: “I do really appreciate your patience.”