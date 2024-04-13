Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Girls Aloud member Cheryl Tweedy recently wished fellow geordie Perrie Edwards luck with her debut solo music, in a lovely telephone call exchange during a radio appearance.

Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards released her debut solo single Forget About Us (Friday, April 12), and appeared on BBC Radio 1 alongside Greg James to promote the single, which has been co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Greg James’ radio show, Radio 1’s All Day Breakfast, Perrie joined the presenter to chat about the single, as well as take part in fun games on the radio show.

In conversation with Greg James about the release of her new track, Perrie said: “It’s wild, I’m so excited, it feels a bit surreal.”

Greg announced that the song will be the Tune of the Week from next week, ensuring that it is played on the radio station frequently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the radio appearance, Perrie played a game called Sit Down Stand Up, where she called various people, and had to guess whether they were sitting down or standing up during the phone call.

The first person Perrie called during the game was her football player fiance Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, before calling her mother Deborah to speak with her 2-year-old son Axel, who hilariously told her that he “wanted to do a poo-poo” live on the radio.

For the final round, she spoke with Cheryl, who Perrie called “my Chezza”. Perrie exclusively revealed that the pair are close friends, and have spoken frequently over the phone.

Girls Aloud star Cheryl and her son Bear spoke with Perrie on the phone during a BBC Radio 1 appearance.

However, Cheryl’s 7-year-old son Bear answered the phone. Cheryl keeps her son’s life very fairly private, so exclaimed in the background: “on the radio!” once Greg had introduced himself to Bear and explained that the phone call was live on BBC Radio 1.

Cheryl laughed though, saying: “This is a bit random!” She then asked Bear to send good luck to Perrie for her brand-new music.