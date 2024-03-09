Perrie Edwards reveals RAYE and Ed Sheeran collabs on debut album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields born singer Perrie Edwards has been teasing her brand-new music with fans, as it is set to be released very soon.

The former Little Mix star announced that her debut album is now complete, and has recently hosted private listening parties for fans and music industry big-wigs in London.

Perrie Edwards found fame after winning The X Factor UK in 2011 as part of Little Mix. The girl group enjoyed 11 incredibly successful years together, before going their separate ways to work on solo endeavours in 2022.

The Sanddancer is set to release her debut single and album incredibly soon, and while it is currently still under wraps, Perrie has given an insight into what to expect by sharing an inspiration playlist, as well as hints about songs in Instagram video clips via her official music page, Perrie HQ.

In one clip, Perrie explains that her favourite song on the album is one she wrote about her young son Axel, who she shares with her fiance, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In the clip, she explains: “There’s a song on the album that I wrote about Axel, and I could listen to it on repeat for hours.”

Perrie hosted a private listening party in London yesterday (Thursday, March 7), for members of the music industry to attend and exclusively hear six tracks from Perrie’s solo work.

According to the Official Charts, who were in attendance at the event, Perrie was described as a “global priority” for her label Columbia Records.

Perrie Edwards

It was also revealed that Perrie’s debut single has been co-written with one of the most high-profile songwriters of all time, who himself has a record of number one hits; Ed Sheeran.

She has also collaborated with singer-songwriter RAYE on the upcoming album, who recently won six out of seven nominations at The BRIT Awards 2024, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Official Charts provided us with even more of an insight into what we can expect from Perrie’s solo debut, revealing that her debut music video has been filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.