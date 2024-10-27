Perrie Edwards shares heart-warming family moments back in South Shields
Ex-Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has been back in South Shields - and the artist has been sharing her homecoming snaps with her social media following.
Edwards, a South Shields native, posted 13 photos and videos of her hometown, with the singer taking in Colmans on the seafront, as well as a trip down to Sandhaven Beach with her son Axel.
While in Colmans, she grabbed a lobster claw and joked: “I’m having the lobster, how’d you do?”
She also appeared to carve names in the sand with her son and take in the sights and sounds of the seaside.
Edwards launched her career as a solo artist in 2024 with the single Forget About Us. She then released Tears in June, before her third single You Go Your Way came out in October.
Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, she said that after 10 years of Little Mix, going solo was ‘scary’.
"I'm really happy now the first song's been and gone," she said to Radio 1. "The pressure's kind of gone now.
"Not to wish it all away, but the suspense and the emotions that were running through my body before I launched with anything, it was so scary."
Edwards has been in a relationship with professional footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since November 2016. She gave birth to their son Axel in August 2021.
