Poised to be the North East's largest-ever outdoor music event, Come Together Festival has unveiled the first phase of its huge lineup, withRobbie Williamsheading to Newcastle.

Taking place from Wednesday, June 4 to Sunday, June 8 June 2025 at Newcastle's Town Moor, traditional home to the long-standing Hoppings Funfair, Come Together Festival is set to attract a range of music fans with the lineup spanning rock, pop, and indie favourites.

Robbie Williams takes centre stage on Wednesday, June 4, joined by an amazing lineup of supporting acts. The last time Robbie was in town was in 2014, where he performed to a sell-out crowd at the then Metro Radio Arena.

Robbie Williams will perform a huge show at Come Together Festival in Newcastle next summer. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Indie-rock icons Kaiser Chiefs will be part of Robbie’s lineup.

Also performing on this date is South Tyneside’s very own Perrie and rising starAndrew Cushin, a Newcastle native.

The full lineup on Robbie Williams’ date includes acclaimed artists such asLottery Winners, Nell Mescal, and Guy Sebastian. Additional performances from emerging talents Deco, Sonny Tennet, Charlie Floyd, and Harriet Roseround off the bill.

Toby Leighton-Pope, Managing Director of TEG Europe, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Robbie Williams as our first headliner for the Come Together Festival.

Come Together Festival

“Bringing such an iconic artist to Newcastle underscores our commitment to delivering a world-class festival experience that’s accessible and unforgettable.”

A spokesperson for theFreemen of Newcastle added: "Securing global superstar Robbie Williams to headline is huge for the North East, putting our Region firmly on the international music map.

“With a shared vision to make Come Together Festival an annual highlight on the Town Moor, we can’t wait to welcome and entertain audiences from across the UK with world-class music. We’re also beyond excited about the cultural and economic boost this will bring. Our anticipation is huge.”