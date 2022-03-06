Emergency services called to Sandhaven beach to reports of person in the water

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called at around 1pm, alongside Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Northumbria Police had helped the person to safety when crews arrived.

A SSVLB statement added: “The casualty was then assessed by paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to Sandhaven beach on Sunday.

"With the casualty now in a place of safety, Humber Coastguard MRCC were happy for us to stand down."

