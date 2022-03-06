Emergency services called to Sandhaven beach to reports of person in the water

Police officers, paramedics and coastguard volunteers were called to assist with a person in the water at Sandhaven beach on Sunday, March 6.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 4:46 pm

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called at around 1pm, alongside Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Northumbria Police had helped the person to safety when crews arrived.

A SSVLB statement added: “The casualty was then assessed by paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to Sandhaven beach on Sunday.

"With the casualty now in a place of safety, Humber Coastguard MRCC were happy for us to stand down."

