Petition launched against plans for £700million ‘garden village’ development - including 3,000 new homes and three schools - in South Tyneside

A petition has been launched opposing ambitious plans for a £692m Garden Community, south of Fellgate, including 3,000 new homes, three primary schools, a 60 bed care home, and other community facilities.

Developers claim the 20-year scheme has been ‘overlooked’ by the council’s Local Plan to build thousands of new homes in the borough.

The Laverick Park Garden Community development would see three new villages with their own services and facilities, including 600 affordable homes, on the stretch of land between White Mare Pool and Testos roundabout.

Fellgate Councillors Alan Smith and Geraldine Kilgour with residents against proposals to build on greenbelt.

However, residents and local councillors have voiced concerns over the environmental impact, the loss of wildlife and lack of infrastructure for traffic, as well as the noise pollution and safety implications of having a construction site on the doorstep.

“People moved here for the semi-rural environment and to have it taken away from you with no choice, is not on,” said Peterborough Way resident, Claire Murphy, 37.

While 63-year-old Moira Mills has lived in the area for over 30 years and said the development would cause “numerous” problems and is “not needed”.

Another resident, Jane Rickman, 31 of Norwich Way added: “One of the biggest selling points when we moved here was the beautiful scenery. I don’t think anyone needs more retail parks, GP surgeries and schools. If something like that were to happen I don’t think we could stay here. The whole community feel will be lost.”

Illustrative layout of proposals for ‘Laverick Park Garden Community Development’ south of Fellgate, South Tyneside.

Labour councillor for the Fellgate and Hedworth ward, Geraldine Kilgour has launched a petition which has gathered hundreds of names in opposition to the proposals, which will be submitted to the council.

Edward Yuill, Managing Director of Cecil M Yuill Ltd, a partner in Laverick Hall Farm Ltd, commented:

“We firmly believe that our proposals for a new garden community at Laverick Park, which is strategically located close to the main urban area and is well served by public transport, represents the most sustainable option for meeting housing need.”

Fellgate Councillors Alan Smith and Geraldine Kilgour with farmer Andrew Alderslade.

Artist impressions of one of three villages in proposals for ‘Laverick Park Garden Community Development’ south of Fellgate, South Tyneside.