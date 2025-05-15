Hebburn residents have expressed their concerns over the “misuse” of the former Siemens site.

A petition has been launched to urge South Tyneside Council to take enforcement action following the “misuse” of the former Siemens Shop 7 site on North Farm Road, in Hebburn.

In 2021, South Tyneside Council granted planning permission for the site to be demolished; however, it has since been used by another company as a storage and work yard.

Residents have expressed concerns that the activity is causing persistent noise, dust and disruption - citing that these factors could be having an issue on the health of people in the local area.

The petition was launched by James Hillock, who has revealed some of the problems that residents have been receiving due to the activity on the site.

He said: “After initially contacting South Tyneside Council and our MP with little meaningful response, I felt compelled to act—and so I launched this petition.

“Since then, our MP has followed up with the council, and an investigation into the unauthorised change of use has now been opened.

“What was originally approved as a site for demolition by Siemens Energy has instead become a seemingly unregulated work yard, operating daily without planning permission and with no regard for the people living beside it.

“We’ve received no communication from the new owners about their intentions for the site - instead, they have already sublet the yard.

“The company is now using the car park to store scaffolding and other large equipment, often moving materials late into the evening - causing significant disturbance to neighbouring homes.

“Residents are now facing increased noise, traffic, dust, and ongoing disruption.

“There has been no sign of a planning application, no environmental protections, and no apparent controls for hazardous materials, despite their known presence at this location.

“The response from our neighbours has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“This sends a clear message: our community stands united in demanding assurances about our safety, our right to a peaceful home environment, and full transparency about what is planned for this site.

“We deserve to be heard and I'll do what I can to ensure we're not ignored.”

South Tyneside Council has highlighted that just because permission was granted to demolish the building, there is nothing to compel the landowner to carry it out.

However, the local authority has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the use of the site following complaints from residents in the local area.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “While prior approval for the proposed demolition of the building was approved in November 2021, there is nothing to then compel a landowner to implement the proposal if they do not wish to.

“We are carrying out a planning enforcement investigation in relation to works to the building itself and to the use of the associated car park, following complaints from residents.

“This is ongoing.

“We are also investigating environmental issues including noise and dust and have directed complainants to the Health and Safety Executive with regards to asbestos.”

You can view the full petition by visiting: https://www.petitions.net/asbestos_danger_enforce_planning_rules_at_north_farm_road_hebburn.

