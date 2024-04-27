Petition to save Fellgate Green Belt reaches over 2,100 signatures following flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners who are lobbying to save a green space in South Tyneside that has been earmarked for up to 1,200 new homes have issued a warning over flooding.

The ‘Save the Fellgate Green Belt’ campaign has been set up by concerned residents who are speaking out against proposals for the area, which form part of South Tyneside Council’s draft Local Plan.

Although the document isn’t final, the blueprint has identified land south of Fellgate as a Sustainable Growth Area, which has been allocated for up to 1,200 new homes and supporting community infrastructure.

Dave Green, 60, who lives in Fellgate, has previously told the Gazette about the “detrimental impact” that the development could have on the area.

Campaigners have launched a petition to save the Fellgate greenbelt. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Now he is issuing a warning after the green space flooded earlier this month following heavy rainfall on April 9 and 10.

Dave said: “We have previously warned South Tyneside Council that flooding in the area is a serious risk, something which has barely been touched on in their reports.

“Fellgate severely flooded in 2012 and the flood defences in the area were completed in 2016.

“However, despite the flood defences, this kind of thing is still going on and we are trying to highlight that Fellgate does still flood.

“The heavy rain the other week caused the Calfclose Burn to flood all the way downstream from Fellgate until it reached the River Tyne.

Green space in Fellgate flooded earlier in April following heavy rainfall. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“It is a big concern and if/when this estate is built, then it is going to be a car crash waiting to happen along with all the other problems that it will cause.”

When speaking about the Local Plan in March, Councillor Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport, set out what the Council’s “masterplan” for the green space will include.

Cllr Meling commented: “Residents and businesses were invited to give their views on the draft Local Plan during two public consultation periods in summer 2022 and early 2024.

“Feedback has been used to shape and refine the publication draft Local Plan, which will be submitted to the Secretary of State for a public examination before an independent planning inspector later this year.

“The publication draft Local Plan identifies land south of Fellgate as a Sustainable Growth Area, which is allocated for up to 1,200 new homes and supporting community infrastructure.

“The council intends to produce a masterplan to ensure significant infrastructure including education, transport, open space, playing pitches will be in place to support it.

Campaigners have issued a warning over the potential problems that the flooding could cause if 1,200 homes are built in the area. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“The council consulted on a scoping report for the Fellgate Sustainable Growth Area supplementary planning document alongside the Local Plan consultation.

“This gave residents an opportunity to express their views and raise considerations which will help inform the content of the Fellgate Sustainable Growth Area supplementary planning document.

“Local authorities have a statutory duty to prepare a Local Plan for their area.

“Our current local development framework is significantly out-of-date and therefore it is vital that we have an up-to-date Local Plan so that we can maintain control over development in the borough and are able to plan positively to meet our current and future needs.”

When it is approved and published, the final document of the Local Plan will provide a framework for where new homes, businesses and leisure facilities will be built in South Tyneside up until 2040.